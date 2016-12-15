Letter: ‘Tis the season to be, uh, to be, uh

The Pastor shouted at kids waiting to see Santa in the Amarillo, Texas mall saying he wasn’t real; nothing but a red suit. Angry parents, leaving their toddlers behind, stepped out of line to confront the preacher, some protesting to Westgate Mall representatives that the Santa Claus Grinch should be banned.

Banned, as it turns out, is what Jesus was from public property in Gig Harbor, Washington, the tiny figurine, along with the rest of the privately owned Nativity, sent packing. But evidently under cover of darkness, and unbeknownst to authorities while residents appealed to the City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting, the baby Jesus cradled in the arms of a statue of the Virgin Mary made a surprise reappearance to the site from which all had been recently booted.

“Jingle Bells”, blasted “like 700 or 800 times a day” from a Christmas display boasting a loudspeaker inNew York City resulted in a lawsuit, the neighbor saying “all he wants for Christmas is some peace and quiet.”

The colors red and green and Christmas trees too for that matter were erased from an elementary school holiday program in Frisco, Texas. One teacher, although nervous of possible repercussions, put an elf on the shelf anyway.

The singing of “Silent Night” was reportedly silenced at a Vancouver, Washington grocery store over fears shoppers might be offended. The two young carolers, whose rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” may have been judged off-key – evidently allowed only off-premises – were “depressed that we couldn’t spread anymore love, joy and cheer.”

A front-yard inflatable Frosty got stabbed in Soulard, Missouri. Deflated over the “mean spirited” vandalism of his Christmas yard display, the owner established a GoFundMe account to cover Frosty’s medical expenses.

Which of these annual ho-ho-horror stories are worth fighting about this hap-hap-happiest time of year?

Yes.

The answer is yes, that is all of them.

Even Frosty?

Even Frosty.

“This is a nice place to live and I want to try and keep it that way” said Jeff Diggs, Frosty’s owner, in alerting neighbors to the crime. “So if we all at least make everyone aware of what happens – more eyes on the street – more people paying attention to what’s going on, hopefully those kinds of senseless acts will decrease.”

And what of the girls at the grocery, given the heave-ho for spreading good cheer?

The moms involved marched back to the store where “the girls showed their ‘puppy dog faces’ hoping to help sway the management.” Thereupon they were directed to a corporate attorney where the kids “left a voicemail – complete with a song – asking for permission to sing.”

Not only was permission granted and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” was sung once again to shoppers rushing to and fro, but a local TV station picked up their story where the now civic-instructed youngsters, enthusiastically – and literally – shared “Joy to the World.”

One thing’s for sure:

If we don’t watch out,

If we don’t cry,

If we don’t – in the case of the grocery girls – pout,

These and more stories are telling us why,

Nothing will change in – much less Santa come to – our town.