Letter: Online shopping

Submitted by Gary Fulton

We joined many of you this year doing our Christmas shopping online. UPS and FedEx were great. One large package with four major gifts from Amazon was shipped by USPS. A package was tracked to our door Saturday Dec. 3 at 7:12am.

There was a package at our door, but it was addressed to one of our neighbors. I called and took the package over that morning. So where is our package? I went to the Lakewood Post Office and reported our concern, they will call me after talking to the delivery person. Nothing yet.

I went online to USPS web site and completed the information for a missing package. Nothing yet. The choices are–well you know the choices.

I may be the only one in Lakewood to experience this problem, if so, it’s not a story.

Merry Christmas.