Letter: Online shopping

Submitted by Gary Fulton
We joined many of you this year doing our Christmas shopping online. UPS and FedEx were great. One large package with four major gifts from Amazon was shipped by USPS. A package was tracked to our door Saturday Dec. 3 at 7:12am.
There was a package at our door, but it was addressed to one of our neighbors. I called and took the package over that morning. So where is our package? I went to the Lakewood Post Office and reported our concern, they will call me after talking to the delivery person. Nothing yet.
I went online to USPS web site and completed the information for a missing package. Nothing yet. The choices are–well you know the choices.
I may be the only one in Lakewood to experience this problem, if so, it’s not a story.
Merry Christmas.
Comments
Linell Jones says
Oh, you are not alone. In fact, I am quite surprised this is a first for you. I had a great letter carrier, I didn’t recognize how wonderful he was until he took a different route. Then it began….my postal nightmare. I would routinely get others mail, my mail was routinely delivered to others or returned to the senders as “undeliverable” (yes, the address was correct). I complained to deaf ears. Then the coup de gras… I was sitting in my living room as I watched the carrier drive up-pull away. I was waiting for an important piece of mail so went out immediately and low and behold, here in my mailbox was a notice…”sorry we missed you, we attempted to deliver a Certified Letter that requires your signature…..”
I got in my car and drove right to the Post Office. After asking to speak to the person in charge, got some idiot, who after seeing the slip, seeing photos of many of the miss delivered mail, and hearing how the carrier never even left his truck so there was NO attempt to deliver the mail, suggested I rent a Post Office Box!
I wrote to the Postmaster General and included my documentation of the ongoing horrid service and response of the PIC at the Lakewood Station.
I now have a good carrier again who rarely makes errors.
Carol Evans says
My postal nightmare, yesterday I picked up my mail from my “gang” locked mailbox. There was a padded envelope measuring 11×15 inches containing a book with a DVD disk inside that had been rolled up and crammed inside my 5×6 inch mailbox. I had to struggle to get the package out of my box and when I opened the package, the DVD was ruined and the book all creased. The gang mailbox area has 4 locked package boxes that this package could have been safely put inside, or the package could have been brought to my house. My previous mail carrier would have delivered a package like this to my door.
This is not the first time a package has been crammed inside my locked box, but the first time the contents were ruined! My magazines are always crammed inside and rolled up. No wonder the USPS is loosing business!
Gail Alverson says
Wow does Linell Jones strike a chord with me! We too have a new postal carrier or should I say many new postal carriers. I am missing all sorts of mail and after many complaints the main carrier was finally notified and came to speak to me. Since then I haven’t encountered as many problems.
Beverly Isenson says
A wonderful way to avoid delivery problems is to shop locally as much as possible. Not only does that circulate money through the community, it also provides jobs, and enhances the small businesses owned by neighbors and friends. The shops are all decorated nicely this time of year, too. And you might even be able to find gifts made in Washington or elsewhere in the US.
Linell Jones says
Don’t make the assumption that just because many of us choose to avoid the rude drivers and crowds in the stores this time of year, or that we know exactly what we want and can get it very conveniently on line, or that what we want is not available locally, that we don’t support our community and shop locally whenever possible. There are a great many reasons that shopping online has been a gift to so many. Mobility, timing, need, etc etc etc.