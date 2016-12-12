Letter: Lakewood’s record-setting rental inspection program

What Lakewood has accomplished has never been done before.

The City’s is an historic, Homeric, Guinness-World-Record-worthy entry of monumental proportions unequaled in the annals of celebrated accomplishments.

Except for that maybe of one Dimitri Panciera, an Italian who placed not one, not one-hundred, but a “staggering” one-hundred-and-twenty-one (121) scoops of ice-cream (“mini mounds of gelato”) on a single standard regular cone measuring – according to official Guinness rules – the required maximum diameter of 3.74 inches.

For anyone who has ever attempted plopping even a single scoop into a cone receptacle without the thing crumbling to the carpet (who has carpet in their kitchen?), Panciera’s is a truly “Mamma Mia!” Broadway performance.

Except that it took place not on Broadway but in Forno di Zolda, Italy, the site of the Gelatimo Ice-Cream Festival as reported this December 9, 2016 by Fox News.

Sticking with a few favorite flavors – as opposed to all Baskin Robbins 31 (but of course that’s on this side of the pond) – Panciera had to additionally demonstrate he could keep everything together for 10 seconds or more – “which wasn’t a problem for Panciera’s stack as he carried his cone outside and casually licked the confection after piling on the scoops.”

Here’s Lakewood’s ‘wahoo-worthy’ creative concoction sure-to-stand-the-test-of-time (unless the whole thing collapses via a pending referendum):

“After speaking with other jurisdictions including the cities of Tukwila and Bellingham, Lakewood staff realized that creating an easy to use and robust database would be one of the keys to the new Rental Housing Program’s success. In September, staff used county data in order to build a data set of all identified properties within Lakewood.

“By comparing the taxpayer name with the physical address of each property in the city, Staff identified 15,233 (plus or minus) rental units owned by 4,802 (plus or minus) different taxpayers.”

And here it is, wait for it:

“This was an unprecedented approach; no other city has identified both multi-family and single family rental units prior to beginning the program” (p.3 of 83).

Lakewood has a scoop, plus or minus.