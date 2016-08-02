Lakewood City Council Adopts Rental Housing Safety Program

Following a year and a half of discussion and community input, the Lakewood City Council adopted a Rental Housing Safety Program on Aug. 1, 2016.
Adoption of the program passed on a 6-1 vote, and the City will now work on the program’s implementation.
A new chapter of the Lakewood Municipal Code – a chapter that is modeled after Rental Housing Safety Programs from other Washington cities such as Tukwila, Pasco and Bellingham – will be added. The chapter recognizes that the Rental Housing Safety Program “will protect the public health, safety and welfare of tenants by encouraging proper maintenance of residential housing, by identifying and requiring correction of substandard housing conditions, and by preventing conditions of deterioration and blight that could adversely impact the quality of life in Lakewood.”
Essentially, the program will require that owners of rental housing units obtain a “Certificate of Inspection” every five years.
The program will apply to residential housing units that a tenant occupies or rents, or are available for rent. The program also specifies units that are exempt from the certificate requirement. They include:
- Owner-occupied (or ones occupied by an owner’s child or parents) units
- Units unavailable for rent
- Any facility – hotel, motel, condominium, resort, or any other facility or place offering three or more lodging units to guests for periods of less than thirty days, provided that if any guest resides for a period of thirty days or more
- Housing accommodations in retirement or nursing homes
- Housing accommodations in any hospital, State-licensed community care facility, convent, monastery or other facility occupied exclusively by members of a religious order, or an extended medical care facility
- Rental units that a government unit, agency or authority owns, operates or manages, or that are specifically exempted from municipal regulation by State or federal law or administrative regulation
- Newly constructed rental units with satisfactory certificate of occupancy and no code violations for ten years from the date of the certificate of occupancy
- Rental units that receive funding or subsidies from the federal, state or a local government, are inspected at least every three years as a requirement of the funding or subsidy, provide a copy of the inspection to the City and for which the Director determines that the inspection is substantially equivalent to the inspection
- Accessory dwelling units
- Shelters and transitional housing.
- Housing units which may be exempt from inspection as may otherwise be provided by law
Before they took the vote, several Lakewood City Councilmembers commented on the need for this particular program in Lakewood.
It’s “a step in the right direction,” according to Councilmember Mike Brandstetter. “There are numerous examples throughout our history where the community, as a whole, has taken on things that not only benefits oneself, but the greater good, as well.”
Councilmember John Simpson: “We have to move forward. This is a proactive tool to improve the City.”
Councilmember Paul Bocchi said the program gives tenants living in substandard rental housing a voice. “Some of these tenants live in intolerable conditions. They lack the ability or knowledge to access the system. They’re scared to complain.”
Councilmember Mary Moss recalled one particular apartment complex in Lakewood and how, without a Rental Housing Safety Program, the problems many tenants face don’t necessarily come to light: “From the outside, they didn’t look that bad, but once we got inside those homes, it was scary.”
Councilmember Marie Barth, who cast the lone vote against the program, said she agreed that many rental housing units in Lakewood are unsatisfactory. However, her view is those problems can be solved via existing ordinances and codes. She acknowledged that the program was “the hardest vote” the current Council has had to make.
Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen said, as a rental housing unit owner, he understands that many of the problems aren’t the landlords’ fault. Still, “I’m not sure how we change the swinging pendulum other than to change the status quo. If we continue to do the same thing and expect different results, we’re not going to get where we want to be with regard to our Vision.”
Finally, Mayor Don Anderson, who was also a landlord, echoed how it’s not always the landlord’s fault. Still, it is important for the City to address “the bad apples” that the program aims to correct so those looking to rent – including Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldiers and their families – choose Lakewood. “My rule is to first try and do what’s right. And in this case, we can do nothing, or we can try.”
Betsy Tainer says
Ms. Barth, thank you!
To Mr. Whalen, you’re a dumb ass. I’ve been managing and maintaining my own investment properties for over 20 years and under the very worst financial circumstances in the last 7 years and I can promise you that if a place falls into disrepair IT IS THE LANDLORD’S FAULT. ONE… if the tenants are not meeting the terms of their agreement THEY NEED TO GO, sooner is better. TWO.. if something needs fixing, FIX IT… easy sneezy…. OR THREE SELL! Sell to someone who knows what they’re doing.
To the rest of you, you have no clue what goes on in this business and you need to stay the hell out. If you want a taste swing by and help me with my current vacancy. Wear your very worst clothes, be prepared to work from dawn to well past dark. Know that you will go home dog tired and hungrier then you’ve ever been in your life. Be prepared to crawl, climb, have things fall on your head, etc. It’s not for the faint of heart. You must be organized, know when to compromise, be handy, have the right stuff, and if you show up with a cup of designer coffee I’m going to break it over your head.
You WILL bleed. You WILL sweat. You WILL swear. It’s all part of the fun. You WILL get dirty, grimy, paint and God knows what all over you. And when you go buy the hardware store even the most seasoned pros will think you have no class in you tattered, grimy, torn up appearance.
When it’s all done you get the satisfaction of watching some young family move in to their new place and just thrilled that you took so much care to make it all just right for them. I watched a young mother showing her two sons their new apartment deep in remodel yesterday and the hugs and high fives as they expressed their approval of her choice. They’ll be happy there. They’ll be good tenants, good clients of mine in this business. I am providing a service.
And THEN when they find out that their rent is going up because you insist on a franchise fee for sewer services, a utility tax for sewer services AND now a rental housing inspection program and the never ending increases in property taxes… their moment will fade and my hard work will be forgotten.
There are any number of businesses in Lakewood and elsewhere who operate in a shady fashion… how about you institute an inspection program for them?????? Huh? What? Why not? It’s the very same thing.
There will always ALWAYS be substandard housing. There will always ALWAYS be slumlords and people like Mr. Whalen who don’t have a clue what they are doing and aren’t willing to take the time, spend the money, learn the skills, study the laws, apply sound business practices. Those people, just like Mr. Whalen won’t be landlords/slum lords for long. The market won’t sustain their investment. They will have to let it go. Some worthy hard working and resourceful person will come in and turn it around and grateful for the opportunity.
As to persons living in substandard housing… guess what… MOVE! You are, however cold it may sound, the primary reason why this program was instituted. If those units stood empty they owner would have NO OPTIONS other then to sell to someone who is qualified to own, manage and maintain them properly.
I’m so very tired of the politics around here and how it always seems to fall out on my wallet, my livelihood and my tenants/clients. When my tenants say they won’t let you in I won’t fight them. It is their right to live there and claim it as their own private space to some extent and to force them to comply with YOUR BS program WILL.. well, let’s just say, it could get interesting.
YOU ALL SUCK BY THE WAY.
So, at the moment we are exposing hardwood floors, resetting patio doors, laying a new kitchen floor, doing some carpentry on the shed to include new decking and a new door. We will be hanging a new front door, laying a tile entry, installing new appliances, loads of yard work, and we’re on a hard time line… have a new tenant moving in on the 15th. Come on over. Be prepared to work. There is no time to chit chat.
And you still suck!
Chris says
That city’s council has shite for brains. I’ll never live in Lakewood….ever….damn socialist jack arses!!
Ria J Covington Johnson says
