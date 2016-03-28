College Instructor presents conclusive scientific proof of Bigfoot at research conference

Mitchel N. Townsend BA, MA, EdD (ABD) of Centralia, Washington presented forensic science proof of what he says is conclusive evidence of a giant unclassified Hominin (Bigfoot) at the 69th Annual Anthropology Research Conference in Tacoma.
Townsend and one of his former students found and analyzed three different prey bone assemblages around Mount St. Helens. He says that the tooth marks imprinted upon the bones were made by an 8’8” tall Hominin that left 16” foot prints and other forensic and behavioral information that Townsend was able to situate in current scientific research.
He goes further and offers his evidence to any scientist who wants to re-examine his conclusions. He states “The evidence is clear, verifiable, and repeatable. We have solved this mystery with years of hard work and the latest forensic science techniques.”
His paper is available online.
Abstract
We present a Forensic Biotic Taphonomy Dentition Signature field study of prey bone assemblage modifications from three different geographically separated deposition sites located in the immediate vicinity of Mount St. Helen’s, in Washington State. The bones assemblages are characterized as ungulate post mortem remains. Experimental hominin chewing studies have demonstrated close parallels with similar mastication evidence recovered from several Pleistocene and Holocene archeological bone assemblages. Recognition and understanding of Rib/Bone Peeling as a diagnostic signature of hominin mastication behavior aids greatly in the identification and classification of both pre-archeological and contemporary post mortem bone assemblages. We present diagnostic evidence that supports manual and oral peeling of cortical layers of ungulate ribs as taphonomically diagnostic hominin mastication behavior. The repetitive presence of these recognized diagnostic characteristics across multiple sites and evolutionary time frames enables hominin assignment with increasingly higher degrees of reliability.
Comments
Robert says
Here is what I can’t process. A creature this size has never been found. None have ever been hit by lightnng, suffered a heart attack, or struck by a truck. All the development throughout North America and not a sigle bone found. I worked a road construction project and located a wolly mammoth tusk! This leaves me with two possible reasons. It’s all hoaxed, or this creature is associated with the paranormal.
Daniel says
To me it’s a numbers game. I hunt deer but I rarely find any remains. There are tens of thousands of deer. If Bigfoot is real the numbers will be small. Even less than bears or large cats. They also live where I hunt but I’ve never come across any remains. Mammoths had a very large population it’s believed so to me like I said it’s a numbers game.
C Davison says
Robert- Funny you should say that….This creature could be something we have very little information about. Thousands of eye witness accounts are documented, going back hundreds of years. Footprints have been cast, fingerprints have been obtained and photographed. At least one genuine film and possibly hundreds have captured this creature. As we start to learn more about them, we’ll figure out this mystery. Did you know there’s a Bigfoot conference this month in Bremerton? Go to Team Squatchin’ USA- (in facebook) it’s a closed group of researchers. Ask to be admitted…I’ll get you in and maybe you will find the answers there. ~C Davison
Ronald Kenan says
themunnsreport.com/index.html
I recommend that any doubts about bigfoot read the above The Munns Report. It sealed the deal for me after spending 3 or 4 hours reviewing his report.
Randy Filipovic says
You do know the difference between proof and evidence, right?
Douglas Trapp says
This isn’t even evidence! This is speculative assembly of human imagination. The evidence so far analyzed indicates that Sasquatch are anthropoid, not human in any way, not even their foot design. Most unknowledgeable scientists tend to lean toward some sort of human commonality as they ponder, rather than simply consider everything as being either a hoax or a misidentified known animal, and if all of this is ruled out, forensically study the evidence and seek a model that may represent the unclassified species. Scientists do not jump to strange conclusions that humans and apes interbred at some point, especially when only one primate (human) exists is North America. This guy (I will not call him a scientist) has jumped on the band wagon without any study of any historical evidence, apparently. Neophytes in the Sasquatch Research community may fall for this, but those of us who have senior experience know that his suggestions are his own personal claim to fame. Proof would be a body or bones, not a pile of chewed ungulate remains.
Mitchel N. Townsend says
Can you point to any part of the essay that is inaccurate? I hear a great deal of chatter, but no facts or examples of erroneous applications of current scientific literature and analysis? We did indeed compare every known organisms dentition against hominin. The paper was written and presented at a prestigious Anthropological research conference in an effort to seek the truth. The next iteration will be submitted for publication in a peer reviewed journal. We welcome targeted, accurate analysis of our efforts. Finally, what research have you contributed to this field or any other? You call yourself someone with “senior experience”. Tell everyone what gives you the competence to evaluate our research? With respect, you have an opinion, how about some facts?
Phil Bunns says
Inaccurate? How about presenting something that is independently and objectively accurate and verifiable by someone who is not a bigfoot fan? You’ve got no actual organism to examine for tooth detail, foot detail, bones, anatomy, nothing. You don’t even have DNA evidence to support the existence of this mythological monster.
You can write as many “papers” as you want to, and you could probably write reams and reams of paper worth, but all that does is reinforce the fact that bigfoot exists only on paper, and not in real life. No amount of fancy fiction written by someone with credentials will wish bigfoot to life. You have nothing the validate an animal, and you seriously do a disservice to the educational system of this country by pushing make believe nonsense as somehow connected to fact and reality. You should be ashamed of yourself.
Charles S says
‘Professor’ Townsend, could you outline your background and qualifications in the requisite fields, and also show where this method was successfully used in the past to come up with a new, previously unknown species?
Which Journal is it be presented to, and how was it attended and received at the Conference? Did you have a question time afterwards?
In other words, ‘with respect’, how about YOU do what you ask of others, you being the one making the claims and all…
Charles S says
By the way, readers will note that our indignant Mitchel N Townsend has refrained from responding.. May I suggest before anyone wastes more time on this pretender, they Google the name “Johnny Dagger” in conjuction with the name he used here and follow the white rabbit…
The study is largely pseudoscentific-sounding gibberish (read it carefully….) and this guy is simply a Bigfoot enthusiast who, shall we say, makes up stories. And in that, I’m being kind..
Douglas Trapp says
There are “Bigfoot Enthusiasts”, and there are serious researchers. I have been on the serious side of this matter for about 40 years and never heard of Townsend. Most of those today, who pop out of the woodwork, are simply joining the “attention” bandwagon, and not seriously interested in investigative research. Those who propose some sort of human DNA connection are being dishonest and deceptive, since most people would love to see some sort of lost human tribe discovered again and again. Yet, the problem remains that those who are honest witnesses to the hair-covered bipedal anthropoid of North America of recent years have been forced silent by the Skeptical NEWS Media, again fueled by nonsense created by those who seek their name in print more-so than the discovery of something yet to be classified. The media loves this stuff. It makes them appear correct. It supports the common theory that the rest of us are all crazy fools. The Media, Hoaxers, and those who fabricate the Internet nonsense are the stumbling block we, as devoted researchers, fight almost daily. As we slowly drop our willingness to share information with the Skeptical public, the hoaxers abound, the subject becomes less believable, and the shock of the world will be much greater than ever before when the body or bones are finally revealed and presented for all to see. Honestly, this hoaxing and fabricating of evidence is a much more interesting phenomenon than a simple bipedal anthropoid, and deserves serious attention.
Brakefoot says
Hi Randy, proof & evidence is like the diff between knowing & beliving.
Brakefoot
Douglas Trapp says
Belief is for Religeons and anything else that does not provide solid or corraborative/supportive evidence. Sasquatch has left the belief field in this regard. It is now more of a matter of “whom” you believe based on one’s personal disregard, inability, or willingness to study the material collected on a personal basis. Some of us show evidence, explain theories, or illustrate likelihood rather than create something obviously bogus in order to draw media attention. Some of us.
Michael Jay says
Well, you know what they say. “Absence of evidence is not necessarily evidence of absence.”
Phil Bunns says
They also say “A sucker is born every day”.
It’s funny when people compare bigfoots to existing animals. Like saying “I hunt deer, or bear, but never find any remains.” Well, they find and shoot bears, and deer, and fact is that there are plenty of remains, otherwise we’d be having this same dumb discussion about whether deer or bear really exist.
“We believe they bury their dead.” Of course they do. There’s no end to the things people will believe in order to avoid the complete absence of remains.
Tyler H says
Don’t forget some mammals bury/stash their dead. We believe Sasquatch do the same.
DJ says
Skeptics ask all the time why bigfoot hasn’t been captured. I tell them more than 40 airplanes have crashed in Pacific Northwest forest and never been found.
If organized search parties cannot find stationary airplanes, what hope do we have of capturing a highly mobile, secretive and intelligent primate?
For those who need a body to believe, they’ll be waiting a long time. For the rest of us there are films, hundreds of footprints, DNA evidence and thousands of eyewitness reports.
In a court of law, bigfoot’s existence would be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. In the court of public opinion, however, we have to contend with disbelievers with undue influence on the discussion, despite their having never looked at the evidence.
Phil Bunns says
You clearly don’t understand the court system, and only repeat the same inaccurate one liners that all believers do. Bigfoot would be laughed out of court as having zero direct evidence, and the poorest of circumstantial evidence. The court of public opinion is far less demanding of facts than a court of law, so your opinion is upside down. You can fool a lot more people in public than you can in a court of law. Courts require facts and evidence, which is something bigfoot is unfortunately seriously lacking in. Do a little research before making foolish pronouncements.
Bigfoot is a joke, and believers are part of that joke. Just because you believe in bigfoot does not mean that what you believe dovetails with reality.
Scott says
The real problem is like democrats and republicans.Both sides have so much distain for each other with horrible insults being flung back and forth.
I am a believer so am I automatically a moron? I am educated and free thinking.But,because I believe the Sasquatch to be a real creature and not misidentification from 1,000’s of credible people.I am immidately touted as “less than intelligent ”
There is PLENTY of evidence out there.But non believers dismiss it.Only a body will satisfy because,even with real DNA evidence skeptics refuse to see the truth.
Phil Bunns says
Believers are not automatically morons. It all depends on the arguments ad the reasoning or lack of reasoning that is used to bolster the idea that these mythical beasts actually exist outside of legend and intentional deceit.
There is NOT plenty of evidence out there. There are a lot of faked footprints with never a single organic foot to match them to. The only feet that have ever been matched to bigfoot tracks have been man made, usually wooden stompers. The best evidence for bigfoot ends up being the best evidence for hoaxers.
To believe in bigfoot means having to apply illogical weight to evidence that actually leans most heavily towards people pranking other people.
You guys always say “DNA wouldn’t cut it with skeptics”, or better yet, “even a body wouldn’t convince a skeptic”. Well, how about you guys actually find some DNA or find a body and just see how convincing it is. Physical evidence is the ONLY evidence that is worth a dime. And yet there is none, and never has been. The reason you try to claim that DNA or a body would not be good enough is because you can never acquire either. You dismiss it, while skeptics don’t, because it simply doesn’t exist and you have to come up with yet another silly reason to justify it.
And THAT is the sort of irrational, emotional, nonsensical arguing that makes people outside of bigfoot belief think that believers are kind of not all there. It’s nothing personal and not inherent; it comes only after you guys start talking gibberish and nonsense.
Douglas Trapp says
Skeptics will dismiss a body too. They will claim it is manufactured genetic human creation or some nonsense … or they will say “That doesn’t proof there are more of them”. Skeptics are brain-washed into thinking that nothing exists other than what is known. The problem is that they don’t realize how many unknown species still exist on this planet. Another thing they do not realize is that most of those involved with Sasquatch studies were once skeptics themselves. Something changed their mind. That did not make them pursue crazy things like Mothman, or become vampires. These people simply understand the animal a little better than most because they have studied the evidence, or had an encounter, or actually witnessed a Sasquatch. Most also know that the animal will be classified as a species someday, yet understanding the nature of the beast brings doubt to the likelihood of a chance discovery of a body or bones. If skeptics would invest all of their denial in a more positive way, bust the hoaxers and hoaxes, investigate it all, and try to prove this animal is not legitimate, they would all come to a point of like-minded acceptance with the researchers. Most skeptics do nothing but rebuttal Sasquatch researchers without learning anything about the researcher himself. They seem to have an answer for everything, as so did we at one point early-on. The truth is, this is not an unbelievable matter at all, scientifically, anthropologically, or primatologically. What we know about this animal to date indicates most of the authentic reports and evidence are exactly what we would expect of an animal like Gigantopithecus, if it was still present. There is no authentic evidence that Sasquatch are human related at all, and accepting the likelihood that we are dealing with an anthropoid is so much more logical. I was a skeptic when I was a kid, but mainly because my Dad and Mom influenced that perspective. In 1980 I was allowed to analyze the 1967 Patterson film privately with the late Rene DaHinden, and there as been no doubt for me since. Skeptics, in general will not look at that film for more than 10 seconds. Those who examine it always, and I mean always, change their opinion with their results. The footprints that have been analyzed show many characteristics that would be expected of a bipedal ape, and no hoaxer would know these things, or be able to replicate them in such a perfect manner. Skeptics are totally in the dark about where these animals are frequent, how many yearly reports we receive, or even how long this has been going on. They have some sort of knee-jerk notion that suicidal doo-dahs all over N.A. are running around the country wearing some really good ape suits, jumping out in front of cars, slowly walking away, hoping they’ll get shot … only one hoaxer has died to date, in Montana, while wearing a heavy wool jacket and walking out in traffic (SMASH!). This secret society of hoaxers has been active for over 200 years, yet the skeptics are not concerned about discovering who might be involved with this conspiracy. They are only interested in criticizing those who are seeking the truth, and attempting to classify the animal. Skeptics are like the kid in Elementary School who covers his ears and screams out “La-La-La-La” while the teacher is talking. They serve no purpose at all.
Mike Van Volkenburg says
“Skeptics are brain-washed into thinking that nothing exists other than what is known.”
It’s called ethnocentrism.
Phil Bunns says
Well now we’ve gone straight into stupidity. It always comes down to stupidity once all halfway reasoned arguments are used up. Saying something as idiotic as skeptics would dismiss an actual physical specimen of a large hairy primate by claiming that it was somehow manufactured through genetic manipulation is without a doubt one of the most ridiculous and stupid things this cult of people have claimed. It’s always some sort of conspiracy. People can’t handle the truth. They fear it. They are afraid of another ape. Their world would collapse. The government hides Bigfoot bodies. On and on and on these crazy people spin their crazy talk. They never have the slightest clue how real science works, how the legal system works, how the real world works. They live forever in a world dominated by the rules of fantasy and comic books. This is the mentality that supports the notion of forest monsters.
Hey Sub-Times, I’ll bet you didn’t realize when you posted this story that you would be ringing the dinner bell for such a twisted bunch of mental zombies, right? You didn’t, did you! Just wait until the portal people start to chime in. They’re the guys who claim Bigfoot comes and goes through dimensional worm holes, which is the argument that follows after you eliminate the burying their dead argument, the forest actually devouring all organic remains argument, the porcupine eats their bones arguments, and so on. There is no end to the Bigfoot insanity. And just think, most of those people have the right to vote and affect the direction of our country, our educational system, our taxation, the future of our children. Scary times when such insanity is not simply tolerated, but encouraged by reality TV!
Douglas Trapp says
Phil, I hate to inform you that I am a scientist, I have a Law Enforcement background, I know the rules of law and I know the legal system very well. No one in any right state of mind is suggesting the things you claim in this study. The people who claim such things are very new at this, and most newbies jump to a lot of conclusions. I also know that if I were to present my case to any jury, they would conclude that Sasquatch is a living animal yet to be classified. Skeptics are the ones hiding in the cave. They are the ones in total denial. They cannot simply even take a peek at our evidence … THEY ARE AFRAID OF REALITY. I still wonder a lot about what goes on in minds like yours, but it is your option to deny all outside of your cubic mile. I have taken people like you in the field more than once, and all of them walked out wondering why they were once so narrow-minded. I don’t do that anymore, and where I go is a private secret among only really close friends. Not because I have something to hide, but because i do not wish to investigate hoaxed material. The problem with skeptics like you are that they are not willing to study the subject, or help us bust the hoaxes/hoaxers, or illustarte how the whole subject is some sort of weird imaginative conception all humans have … or do you think that has already been illustrated? I mean, now you are talking about thousands of people, and probably 60% or more of whom never revealed their case for fear of shame, and that means a bit of work on your part. I can tell you this, and I won’t keep this up forever (arguing for the sake of arguing is useless), from my 40 years involvement in Sasquatch research, field work, personal interviews with witnesses, and a much bigger scope of reality than most who are on the Internet today regarding this topic, we are dealing with a primarily nocturnal bipedal anthropoid that fits the model for Gigantopithecus. There is no “DNA” to date that has been conclusively analysed. I have studied all that has been offered, and all is based on nothing other than human DNA, which means that it was either falsified or incorrectly analysed, and the odds are that this was all a fabrication from the beginning. All intellegent and educated people know that there is no way humans can breed with apes, and those who claim otherwise are fueling on the ignorant populace. If a competent researcher thinks they have a good source of DNA they will take all measures to assure it is not contanimated with human DNA, which is possibly what was done in this case. So, I am on the same side of the fence with you on the DNA evidence suggested in this article. However, I also know that it wouldn’t matter to you whether or not there was a lot of supportive evidence included with the DNA evidence of the future, since you are so convinced that all witnesses have their heads up their ass, all evidence proves nothing in our case, and you are somehow the most “knowing” person on the planet. You might want to try attacking some of the newbies in the future.
Mike Van Volkenburg says
I wish you could tell me what kind of mythological monster slapped my 3/4 ton cabover camper door hard enough to rock the entire assembly at 1AM in the morning in the middle of a hammock.
Phil Bunns says
Perhaps a Minotaur. They have been passing back and forth through the dimensional portals a lot lately. Or perhaps a drunken witch swerved right when she should have swerved left. Or maybe it was Casper, having a fit after having been way too friendly for way too long.
If it were a bigfoot, then that means bigfoots exist in the physical world. And unfortunately there is not one speck of physical evidence to support that notion. Not now, not ever. Only stories told, and not substantiated, by people scared of the boogieman.
People screw with people, especially those who are easily fooled. Best way to get someone to prank you is to slap a big old bigfoot sticker on your truck, and you’ll be the target of lots of pranksters. A bigfoot sticker on your truck is the same as a “Kick Me” note on the back of a doofus’s shirt.
Mike Van Volkenburg says
The mountain gorilla was a myth untill the 1930’s. Most of the suspected bigfoot hairs and such that have been analyzed for DNA come back as human. Their ability to avoid detection is the same as any other wild animal; perhaps even more developed since I believe they are indeed part of the human tree. I have not had the privilege of viewing one firsthand but my experiences gained from living in the Florida hammocks for five years by myself lend credence to my belief. I imagine one can find people living in Florida that do not believe in the Florida panther yet I have had firsthand sightings of the big cat. I also have second hand reports of some very big good ole boys that absolutely will not go hunting in some areas! Imagine someone the size of Hoss Cartwright that is scared of the woods! Got to be a reason for that kind of fear!
Douglas Trapp says
Sorry, but the evidence clearly illustrates that we are dealing with a bipedal anthropoid. There is no evidence for any human characteristics other than bipedal locomotion, of which is not similar to human locomotion. The foot is an adapted anthropoid foot based on cast and photo analysis, and additionally has completely simian dermal ridge patterns on the base. We suspect those witnessed in Florida are part of the national wandering juvenile male population of which all return to the Pacific Northwest rain forest as adults … juveniles are still very big. These animals do not have any history of any form of human behavior. They are nocturnal and non-social, use no tools, have no fire, no music, no art, no wars, nothing that is human in any way, other than walking on two legs. Witnesses rarely get close enough to see facial detail, but when they do it is described as very ape-like, with occasional facial expressions that appear similar to Orangutan facial manipulation abilities. It’s obvious today that there are many people jumping into this study without any serious research, or they would see all of this as well. It’s not like we have some secret about them, but those of us with decades of field experience know what we are dealing with here, and it’s not a human at all. I suppose that is the dream of mankind to discover another human race, but I think they’re barking up the wrong tree here. Perhaps the Almasty of Russia may turn-out to be a human race of some sort, but certainly not Sasquatch.
Phil Bunns says
The gorilla was known long before it was “discovered” by western society. As it was, the gorilla was not only discovered, but specimens were collected and presented for scientific examination and classification well before the invention of the internal combustion engine! In the 1800’s. Let’s not try to twist facts to suit the agenda of faith based claims. In the mid 1800’s gorillas were classified after collection of specimens where researchers tromped by foot through some of the least hospitable jungles in one of the most hostile and difficult to get to continents on earth. Comparing that to bigfoots who supposedly live in all but one state in this country, who dig through trash cans, chicken coops, run across highways everywhere, it’s not only insulting to draw any sort of comparison. It’s kind of dumb, as well. I guess some people will fall for that sort of misinformation and intentional deceit, but not everyone.
Mike Van Volkenburg says
Image result for when was the mountain gorilla discovered
The mountain gorilla was first discovered by a German officer, named Captain Robert von Beringe in 1902. Prior to this time, only lowland gorillas were known to exist. The mountain gorilla subspecies name is derived from Captain Robert von Beringe’s last name (Gorilla beringei beringei).
Forgive me for being a few years late but I did say “mountain gorilla.’ Not the lowland variety.
Phil Bunns says
Yes, I know that you said the “mountain gorilla”. That’s a common bigfooter trick to make it look like “gorillas” were a myth until recent times. You might as well reference cross river, bonobos, bili, and other “known” varieties of apes that were known but not specifically classified as having taxonomic, environmental, or other differences that set them apart from their direct brothers or cousins. But again, it is a very common believer trick to make it seem like gorillas were not discovered until relatively recently, and so of course it would seem reasonable to suggest that like the recently discovered gorilla, bigfoots could also be recently discovered. But how about we reference a bit more objective account of when “gorillas” were “discovered”.
“American physician and missionary Thomas Staughton Savage obtained the first specimens (the skull and other bones) during his time in Liberia. The first scientific description of gorillas dates back to an article by Savage and the naturalist Jeffries Wyman in 1847 in Proceedings of the Boston Society of Natural History, where Troglodytes gorilla is described, now known as the western gorilla. Other species of gorilla were described in the next few years.”
And also, let’s not play silly games. To round up to say 1850, do a bit of research on what technology existed at that time. Rifle cartridges were brand new. Gas powered engines were not invented until 1859. There were no cars or trucks to get around Africa. Radios were not made until 40 years later. The discovery of the gorilla was made in technologically ancient times. Compare that to now.
hokie says
I love all of the details people post about bigfoot which are based on absolutely no evidence. There is supposed to be a “national wandering juvenile male population.” Seriously? Why not a national female population? Why say juvenile? This is all a load of baloney with details tossed in to pretend that there is some real evidence. There isn’t. It’s as ridiculous as a fiction as the books purported to be translations of books from the library of Atlantis.
There are as many reasons for lack of evidence as there are for any of the other whimsical ideas that people believe in. They do not have any culture. No art, no bigfoot graffiti, no banksy to call their own.
Despite claims of “decades of field experience” there is nothing to show for it other than fictional accounts of roaming young leaving no traces.
My favorite evidence of all was the possum DNA Meldrum claimed was an unknown hominid. It doesn’t get better than that.
Dolores Perez says
You believers would do well to review the non-research done by Dr. Meldrum, who doesn’t even bother to investigate trackways, or reports, does no research, and spends his time enriching himself with well-paid speaking engagements to people who already believe. Oh, wait, he plays footsie with Todd Standing. And is proud of it.
He is the P.T. Barnum of his era. A showman.
Ask yourself why he does nothing. Ask him. He’s your scientist. Yet he does nothing. He gets money, yet he does nothing of substance with it.
Douglas Trapp says
You Skeptics should do yourself a favor and find another topic to attack. The evidence is clearly there for all to study and analyze, yet you refuse to do so. I know Dr. Meldrum and can say that he is the most honest and dedicated scientist to devote time to our study, and also has the largest collection of plaster casts of Sasquatch tracks in the world, many of which are clearly authentic representatives of a bipedal anthropoid. Those who are “Believers” in this field of study have no business associating to it, since this is not a religion … this is a forensic study of collected evidence. Dr. Meldrum is invited to speak on the topic because he is the most widely accepted authority, and specializes in primate foot anatomy and locomotion. His association with hoaxers is not clearly supportive of such, nor is it directly tied to such. Part of our study requires the ability to rule-out hoaxes, and that means that we often appear associated with hoaxers during our investigations. Your attack on him (and probably me after reading this) is nothing but Character Defamation, for the sake of doing so, or for the lack of personal control and/or intelligence.
Solamia says
I don’t know if Sasquatch exists or not. But I am amazed and the attacks, the resistance, the language of the non-believers. If you don’t believe, why such anger regarding the possibility, and hatred towards those that do believe? Are you “afraid” of it being real? Afraid to find out that there is something “out there” that is that large and powerful? I just don’t get it.
That’s all I have to say. And I’m not going to have notifications sent to me in case someone responds. No one’s answers really matter to me. The answers should matter to that person…if they dare answer them truthfully to themselves.