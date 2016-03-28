College Instructor presents conclusive scientific proof of Bigfoot at research conference

Mitchel N. Townsend BA, MA, EdD (ABD) of Centralia, Washington presented forensic science proof of what he says is conclusive evidence of a giant unclassified Hominin (Bigfoot) at the 69th Annual Anthropology Research Conference in Tacoma.

Townsend and one of his former students found and analyzed three different prey bone assemblages around Mount St. Helens. He says that the tooth marks imprinted upon the bones were made by an 8’8” tall Hominin that left 16” foot prints and other forensic and behavioral information that Townsend was able to situate in current scientific research.

He goes further and offers his evidence to any scientist who wants to re-examine his conclusions. He states “The evidence is clear, verifiable, and repeatable. We have solved this mystery with years of hard work and the latest forensic science techniques.”

His paper is available online.

Abstract

We present a Forensic Biotic Taphonomy Dentition Signature field study of prey bone assemblage modifications from three different geographically separated deposition sites located in the immediate vicinity of Mount St. Helen’s, in Washington State. The bones assemblages are characterized as ungulate post mortem remains. Experimental hominin chewing studies have demonstrated close parallels with similar mastication evidence recovered from several Pleistocene and Holocene archeological bone assemblages. Recognition and understanding of Rib/Bone Peeling as a diagnostic signature of hominin mastication behavior aids greatly in the identification and classification of both pre-archeological and contemporary post mortem bone assemblages. We present diagnostic evidence that supports manual and oral peeling of cortical layers of ungulate ribs as taphonomically diagnostic hominin mastication behavior. The repetitive presence of these recognized diagnostic characteristics across multiple sites and evolutionary time frames enables hominin assignment with increasingly higher degrees of reliability.